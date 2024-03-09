Ubon Ratchathani [Thailand], March 9 (ANI): The sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples, which are on an exposition in Thailand, reached the city of Ubon Ratchathani on Saturday.

"The sacred relics of Lord Buddha and disciples Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana reach Ubon Ratchathani, a city in northeast of Thailand. These relics from remain enshrined at Wat Maha Wanaram from 10 to 13 March," the Indian Embassy in Thailand posted on X.

https://x.com/IndiainThailand/status/1766324406887092602?s=20

Prior to this, the sacred relics were in the city of Chiang Mai, where thousands of devotees gathered to pay homage.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Thailand appreciated the continuous support of Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his government during the ongoing exposition and said that this would further deepen ties between the people of two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the profound spiritual connection between India and Thailand as nearly a million devotees gathered in Bangkok from February 23 to March 3, to pay homage to the holy relics.

To commemorate the auspicious sixth cycle and the 72nd birth year of King Rama X and as a mark of friendship between the people of India and Thailand, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana, reached Thailand from India on February 22 on a special Indian Air Force plane.

The relics, which are on a 25-day exposition in four cities of Thailand, were enshrined for public veneration at a specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang Royal Palace grounds during its stay in Bangkok.

After exposition in the cities of Bangkok and Chiang Mai, the relics will be in Ubon Ratchathani from March 9-13. This will be followed by exposition in Krabi from March 14-18.

The holy relics will be escorted back on March 19 from Thailand to their respective homes, concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand. (ANI)

