Magdeburg [Germany], December 22 (ANI): Saudi Arabia issued multiple warnings to German authorities about the suspect, who attacked a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday evening, which killed five people and over 200 injured, CNN reported citing sources

CNN source confirmed on Saturday that Saudi officials sent four formal notifications, known as "Notes Verbal," to German intelligence services and the country's foreign ministry. These warnings identified the individual, reported by German media as Taleb A., and highlighted concerns about his activities and beliefs. However, the source said all of the warnings were ignored.

The complaints against the suspect included allegations that he tried to persuade Saudi citizens to leave the country and abandon their religion. The source added that Saudi Arabia was aware of the man's "fairly radical perspective."

CNN previously reported that Saudi Arabia had alerted German officials about the man at least three times before the attack.

The first warning came in 2007 and was connected to concerns held by Saudi authorities that Taleb A. had expressed radical views of varying kinds.

Extradition request allegedly refused: Saudi Arabia considers him a fugitive and requested his extradition from Germany between 2007 and 2008, the source said, adding that German authorities refused, citing concerns for the man's safety should he return.

Saudi authorities alleged that the man suspected of the Magdeburg Christmas market attack had harassed Saudis living abroad who opposed his political views. Further, the CNN source stated that the man had become a supporter of Germany's far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), and adopted radical anti-Islamic views.

Following the incident, World leaders expressed shock over the car attack in the German city of Magdeburg on Friday, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

French President Emmanuel Macron also conveyed his solidarity with Germany. Macron on X wrote, "Deeply shocked by the horror that struck the Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany this evening. My thoughts are with the victims, the injured, and their loved ones. France shares the pain of the German people and expresses its full solidarity."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the attack, stating, "I am deeply shocked by the brutal attack on the defenceless crowd at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. I stand with the entire government, the families of the victims, the injured and all the German people. Violence must have no place in our democracies."

Security forces are continuing their investigation to uncover the motive behind the attack, with authorities stressing that there is no indication of further threats, CNN reported. (ANI)

