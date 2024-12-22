New York, December 20: A shocking sex scandal hit the NYPD after a female officer alleged sexual misconduct against department chief Jeffrey Maddrey, leading to his resignation on Friday, December 20. Lt Quathisha Epps accused Maddrey of repeatedly demanding sexual favours, saying, “He wanted to have anal sex, vaginal sex, oral sex,” and “He was always asking me to kiss his penis.” Epps further detailed how Maddrey allegedly assaulted her in his office and coerced her into repeated sexual acts. The NYPD has launched an investigation into the allegations.

According to a New York Post report, the allegations against Jeffrey Maddrey came to light after Lt Quathisha Epps, a longtime subordinate in his office, spoke out about the abuse she allegedly endured. Epps claimed that the sexual demands began in June 2023, when Maddrey became the Chief of the Department. She accused him of making inappropriate advances while in his office at One Police Plaza, where he allegedly propositioned her for various sexual acts. Epps described Maddrey’s behaviour as coercive, with repeated requests for sexual favours in exchange for overtime hours and other job-related perks. US: NYPD Officers Decline CPR for Homeless Black Man After Ex-Marine Put Him on Chokehold in Subway Amid Violent Outburst in Subway, Video Surfaces.

Epps also detailed a disturbing encounter where Maddrey allegedly forced her into a sexual act in his office despite her protests. She described how Maddrey made lewd comments, rubbed his body inappropriately, and used lubrication during the assault. Epps said that although she initially tried to resist, she eventually complied out of fear for her job and financial security. This alleged assault, according to Epps, was just one of many that occurred over a period of time, with Maddrey using his position of power to manipulate her. ‘When Police Need Help, They Call ESU’: NYPD’s Elite Unit Saves ‘Distraught’ Woman From 54-Story Rooftop in Manhattan, Shares Bodycam Footage of Rescue Mission.

In the wake of the allegations, Maddrey resigned from his post, and the NYPD initiated an investigation into the claims. Epps, who had been the NYPD’s top earner due to her significant overtime hours, also faces scrutiny over her financial dealings with Maddrey, with police sources stating she was recently suspended for excessive overtime. While Maddrey’s legal team denies the allegations, calling them meritless, the NYPD has promised to thoroughly investigate the claims, stating that it takes all accusations of sexual misconduct seriously.

