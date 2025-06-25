Doha [Qatar], June 25 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, arrived in Doha on Tuesday to participate in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"The meeting will address the Iranian aggression against the State of Qatar, its security implications, and the efforts to restore security and stability in the region," the Foreign Ministry said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for His Role in Israel-Iran Ceasefire and Preventing Tehran From Acquiring Nuclear Weapons.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Italy, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday issued strong condemnations over Iran's missile attack on Qatar, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) denounced the attack by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a breach of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace. The UAE expressed full solidarity with Qatar and unwavering support for measures to protect Qatari citizens and residents.

Also Read | Iran Military Commander Ali Fadavi Arrested for Spying for Israel? Know Truth As Rumours Go Viral.

"The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the targeting of Al Udeid Air Base in the State of Qatar by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, considering it a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Qatar and its airspace, which constitutes a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter. The UAE underscored its categorical rejection of any attack that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar, stressing that such actions undermine regional security and stability," the statement read.

The UAE also warned that continued military provocations risk undermining regional security and could lead to catastrophic consequences for international peace.

The conflict between Israel and Iran started on June 13 when the former launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, codenamed "Operation Rising Lion". In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)