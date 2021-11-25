Sanna [Yemen], November 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The Saudi-led coalition launched a series of airstrikes on a military camp controlled by the Houthi militia in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday night, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The airstrikes hit Al-Nahdayn camp in southern Sanaa, the report said without providing further details.According to the residents, powerful explosions were heard in the camp following the airstrikes.

This is the second operation of the coalition against the Houthi sites in Sanaa since this morning, and the coalition targeted "secret sites" used by the Houthi militia for storing and firing "bomb-laden" drones.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks against Saudi cities. In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen. (ANI/Xinhua)

