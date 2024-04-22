Second Industrialists Career Exhibition launches in Abu Dhabi (Screengrab of video posted by UAE's of Industry and Advanced Technology on X)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 22 (ANI/WAM): The second edition of the Industrialists Career Exhibition began today in the presence of Sultan Al Jaber, UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ghanam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), and Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the UAE's Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

The exhibition, organised by MoIAT in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) and ADNOC Group, runs from 9 am to 4 pm from 21 until 23 April. It aims to empower Emirati talent to join the private sector through quality employment and training opportunities with national companies and institutions.

The second edition of the Industrialists Career Exhibition for jobs in industry and advanced technology aims to provide more than 800 jobs for Emaratis from over 80 industrial, technological and service companies in addition to training opportunities at some of the country's leading training centres. For the first time, the exhibition aims to create 150 jobs for people of determination.

Additionally, the platform also aims to promote enablers and incentives offered under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, which supports localization of supply chain and Emaratisation.

The exhibition is organized in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, the National ICV Programme and the Make it in the Emaratis initiative to enhance the role of the private sector as well as national talent in the UAE's economic growth.

Empowering Emirati nationals: Al Suwaidi said: "Under the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, the ministry is committed to boosting the growth and competitiveness of the national industrial sector through capacity building. This includes empowering and upskilling Emirati talents and providing them with a wide range of job and training opportunities, helping them to secure quality jobs and ultimately contributing to the national economy."

"The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is committed to working with Nafis and ADNOC Group, as well as government agencies and national companies to implement projects that enhance the productivity, competitiveness and sustainability of the industrial sector. The Industrialists Career Exhibition is an integrated platform that brings together companies, training institutions, and Emarati jobseekers with the aim of filling vacancies within local industrial companies."

He noted that the initiative aims to provide more than 1,000 new job opportunities before the end of the year, including 800 jobs in the current second edition.

Al Suwaidi added: "We call on Emaratis to visit the exhibition, explore the wide range of jobs, and benefit from the training opportunities that open new horizons for development and job opportunities. This initiative strengthens the UAE's efforts to become a global center for sustainable and advanced industries, which are among the most important strategic sectors contributing to the country's GDP."

Promoting growth and prosperity: Ghannam Al Mazrouei emphasised the importance of career exhibitions that specialize in highlighting jobs available to nationals in the industrial and advanced technology sectors.

He said: "The Industrialists Career Exhibition proved a huge success in its first edition last year, providing hundreds of job opportunities for Emirati youth in addition to many training opportunities through some of the leading training institutes in the UAE.

"The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council offers all training programmes supported through the Industrialist Programme. It does this through the Nafis programme, which is an initiative led by the government to enable Emaratis working in the private sector to develop their skills in line with international standards."

He added: "We develop the training programmes for technical and soft skills in cooperation with industrial companies and training institutions. This role significantly contributes to enhancing Emiratization and economic sustainability in the country."

Al Mazrouei praised the role of strategic partners in promoting emiratization programmes and commended MoIAT for launching initiatives that contribute to sustainable economic growth.He added: "Developing the national economy by building partnerships between the public and private sectors is one of the main objectives of the Nafis programme. The Industrialist is testament of these fruitful partnerships."

Employment and training opportunities: Yaser Saeed Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director, People, Commercial and Corporate Support, said: "ADNOC is dedicated to bolstering the national economy and empowering Emirati talent through the In-Country Value Programme. Our strategy includes prioritizing Emiratization in major contracts and hosting career exhibitions to facilitate Emirati recruitment in the private sector towards ensuring sustainable employment opportunities for UAE nationals, fostering their active participation in the labor market.Additionally, it enhances our operational sustainability and competitive advantage by supporting companies that effectively incorporate Emirati talent in tender evaluations. We have successfully enabled over 11,500 Emirati talents in private sector roles in our supply chain, collaborating with our strategic partners."

He added: "Through initiatives, like the Industrialists Career Exhibition, we continue to empower talented UAE nationals and contribute to the advancement of the UAE's economic growth and overall prosperity."

Building on the first edition: The first edition of the Industrialists Career Exhibition was held in October 2023. The exhibition welcomed 3,000 Emiratis, offering on-the-spot interviews, training and recruitment opportunities. More than 73 companies and enterprises working in the industry and advanced technology sector participated in the first edition, providing more than 500 jobs to nationals.

It is noteworthy that an MoU was previously signed between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) to collaborate to empower and upskill talent as well as provide job opportunities for UAE nationals as part of the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme. (ANI/WAM)

