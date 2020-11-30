Multan [Pakistan], November 30 (ANI): Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, youngest daughter of late Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto made her entry into active politics with her maiden public address on Monday in which she said that people of the country had decided that the "selected" government should be sent packing.

Aseefa was addressing a public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-opposition party alliance in Multan, the fifth power show by the grouping.

She said that the public has given its verdict and the "selected will have to go now", Dawn reported.

Aseefa attended the rally on behalf of her brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who had earlier tested Covid-19 positive.

"I have come among you today at a time when my brother, your brother, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is suffering from coronavirus. I hope that just like you supported the mother of democracy and the daughter of the east, you will support Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on PDM's platform. And I promise that I will support Chairman Bilawal and you at every step," Dawn quoted Aseefa as saying.

Speaking on the recent arrests of the Opposition workers by the Imran Khan-led government, Aseefa said, "If they think we will be scared of arrests, it's their delusion. If they arrest our brothers, every female worker of PPP will step outside to save our brothers and the country."

During the rally, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said she was "convinced of the bravery of Multan's people" as she had been told that the administration had refused to give permission for a rally, yet people had gathered to hold one.

She further said that Assefa and herself had come to the rally to fight for the rights of the Pakistanis even though her grandmother had passed away recently.

Maryam also slammed the government over the delay in her getting the news of her grandmother's demise.

"They knew that I didn't know about my grandmother's death. My family kept calling me but couldn't reach me because phone signals were suspended," she said. Maryam was in Peshawar to attend a PDM rally when her grandmother passed away.

Lashing out at Imran Khan's recent statement on Opposition allowing the spread of Covid-19 infection, the PML-N leader said, "This Covid-19 is very intelligent. It doesn't spread in Jamaat-i-Islami's gatherings, it doesn't spread in government officials' public meetings. It doesn't enter gatherings of 300 people. It only spreads in opposition rallies." (ANI)

