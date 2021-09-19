New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic on Sunday arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet: "H.E. Mr Nikola Selakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, arrived in New Delhi this morning."

Also Read | Israeli Security Forces Capture Last 'Two Terrorists' Who Escaped From Gilboa Prison.

Selakovic is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today at Hyderabad House. Both leaders will focus on enhancing bilateral relations.

On Monday, Selakovic is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech on India-Serbia relations at the Indian Council of World Affairs, Sapru House.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Unable To Work Due to Taliban Interference, Says Afghan Human Rights Commission.

Later in the evening before concluding his visit, he will call on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)