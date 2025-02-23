Kathmandu, Feb 23 (PTI) Seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Kathmandu on Sunday for overstaying and being involved in several suspicious activities, police said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team dispatched from the Kathmandu District Crime Investigation Office arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals staying in the country even after the expiration of their visa, a police statement said.

Besides overstaying illegally, the Bangladeshi nationals aged between 26 and 46 years were also found to be involved in various suspicious activities, said the police, without giving further details.

They have been handed over to the Office of the Immigration Department for further legal action, the police said.

