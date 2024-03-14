Kathmandu [Nepal], March 14 (ANI): Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday confirmed the death of seven Nepali nationals serving in the Russian Army, taking the official figure of the deceased to 19.

Issuing a press release on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the death of Purna Bahadur Gurung from Dhading, Nabin Shahi from Jajarkot, Padam Bahadur Ghimire from Udayapur, Ganga Ram Adhikari from Jhapa, Jeet Bahadur BK from Baglung, Sanjay KC from Banke and Sundar Moktan from Rasuwa.

Also Read | Americans Are Having Sex To Save on Heating Bills! Here’s How a Surge in Utility Bills Has Taken an XXX-Tra Sexy Turn.

The ministry didn't mention the date and where they were killed in the ongoing war declared by Russia on Ukraine in 2022. Russia has been recruiting foreign nationals for its military, promising the foreign mercenaries a hefty amount and citizenship after a certain period of time.

The scheme of Russia to recruit foreign nationals got overwhelming admission for which Nepali youths also travelled to various parts of Europe and get into Russia to get recruited. Hundreds of Nepali are believed to be recruited in the Russian Army.

Also Read | ‘Nude’ Cruise: From Having Sex Onboard to the ‘Golden Rule’, Everything You Need To Know About the Viral Clothing-Optional Voyage.

"Talks are underway with Russia to repatriate the bodies of those killed in Russia and those recruited in the Russian army with high priority through diplomatic channels," the Foreign Ministry stated in the release.

Also, the ministry stated that the Russian government has been requested again to provide compensation to the families of the deceased and those injured on the frontlines.

Nepal's Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also informed the parliament that talks are being held on both fronts- with Russia and Ukraine about the release and repatriation of Nepali citizens.

"Recruitment of Nepali citizens in Russian military is illegal, has been conveyed to the Russian government. We have heightened our diplomatic efforts to stop the recruitment of Nepali in Russian Army and repatriate those already recruited in the (Russian) force.

Repatriation of the bodies of those who lost their lives while fighting from Russian Army's side and compensation for the families, as well as those injured and the release of Nepali being held captive by the Ukrainian Army, dialogues is underway with concerned authorities of respective countries," Dahal said on March 7 while addressing the parliamentary meeting.

At least 200 applications have been lodged at the Consular Section of the Foreign Ministry by family members and the next of kin of those claimed to be serving in the Russian army. The escalating unlawful engagement of Nepali youths within the Russian Army has led the government to escalate warnings against travel to Russia for military involvement.

Travelers to Russia are mandated to obtain a No Objection Letter (NOL) from the Consular Service Department. Additionally, Nepali nationals residing abroad and planning visits to Russia must secure an NOL from the respective embassies located in their countries.

The Foreign Ministry of the Himalayan Nation also has been asking the public not to sign up for recruitment through illegal or informal channels in any of the security forces around the globe. Nepal only allows its citizens to get recruited in British and Indian Forces under the bilateral agreement signed with these countries.

Earlier this week, a video message of three Nepali who joined the Russian Army had pleaded India for rescue also had gone viral on social media. Speaking in Hindi, the Nepali nationals claimed to have been tricked by agents and reached out to neighboring India for assistance stating the Nepal Embassy in Russiahas failed to cooperate.

"We appeal for help from our neighboring country, India. We have faith that India will assist us," they expressed. Given the strong ties between Nepal and India, we seek help. We feel helpless as our homeland isn't able to help us," they said.

They also mentioned the presence of three Indian compatriots who were previously with them but were rescued by India. They urged India for the rescue of three of them as well, if possible. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)