Kathmandu, Oct 19 (PTI) At least seven people were killed when an overcrowded jeep skidded off a hilly road and fell 200 metres down into a ditch in Nepal's Bajhang district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when the jeep was heading towards Khetkot from the district's headquarters in Chainpur.

The jeep fell 200 meters down the road and got stuck in a ditch, said a police officer from the District Police Office Bajhang.

It is not clear how many people were in the jeep at the time of the accident. Seven people were killed and eighteen others were injured in the incident.

The Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and residents were involved in the rescue operations at the accident site.

Road accidents are very common in Nepal and occur mainly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles.

