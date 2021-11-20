Amsterdam [Netherlands], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Several people have been injured as a result of warning shots fired by police during the ongoing protests against coronavirus-linked restrictions in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, media reported.

About an hour earlier, Dutch media reported that police resorted to warning shots and water cannons during the protests in Rotterdam.

"Several people have been injured as a result of the fired shots," police said, as quoted by the NL Times newspaper.

The clashes left several police vehicles burnt and the central railway terminal closed.

Last week, acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a new set of restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 that will be in place until December 4. (ANI/Sputnik)

