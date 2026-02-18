New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Seychelles Vice-President Sebastien Pillay arrived in India on Wednesday for the global AI Impact Summit being hosted here in the national capital. He was received by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary.

Sharing the details of his arrival in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the longstanding partnership between India and Seychelles and said, "A warm welcome to the Vice President of Seychelles, Mr. Sebastien Pillay as he arrives in New Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. He was received by Minister of State for Jal Shakti @dr_rajbhushan on arrival at the airport. A close and longstanding maritime partner, Seychelles' participation in the Summit offers an opportunity to harness AI for the benefit of our peoples and further strengthen our partnership."

Earlier today, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam; Spanish President Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon; Finnish PM Petteri Orpo; Ebba Busch, Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry also landed in the national capital for the AI Summit.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity.

The Summit will have participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers.

The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement. (ANI)

