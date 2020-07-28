Harpswell (US), Jul 28 (AP) A woman was killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine on Monday, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state by an unprovoked shark.

Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

Also Read | Kolhapur District Administration Registers FIR Against Six COVID-19 Patients for Playing Football Without Face Masks Inside Isolation Centre: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

Two kayakers helped the person get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance, a spokeswoman for the US Coast Guard said.

The name of the woman was not available on Monday.

Also Read | China-Nepal Railway Project: Chinese Media Releases Visuals of 'Exploration and Survey'.

There has only been one recorded unprovoked shark attack in Maine, New England shark expert James Sulikowski told the Portland Press Herald. Sulikowski, who researches for Arizona State University, said it's possible the shark mistook the person for food. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)