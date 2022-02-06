Islamabad [Pakistan], February 6 (ANI): Pakistan Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry his condolences over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday and said she ruled the world of music.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Taking to Twitter he said, "A legend is no more, #LataMangeshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades she was the uncrowned queen of music her voice shall keep ruling the Hearts of people for all times to come."

Though having recovered from COVID she was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice. (ANI)

