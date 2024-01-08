Dhaka, Jan 8 (PTI) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed her party leaders and supporters not to organise any victory procession after her Awami League party was declared a winner in the results of the 12th general election boycotted by the main opposition and its allies.

"Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has already instructed the party leaders, workers and supporters not to bring out any victory procession and not to get involved in conflict with any candidate or his or her supporters after the announcement of the election results," the official BSS News quoted Awami League (AL) Deputy Office Secretary Sayeem Khan as saying on Sunday after the result of the election, which witnessed the second-lowest turnout since the restoration of democracy in 1991.

Ahead of the general election, Bangladesh witnessed several incidents of arson resulting in the death of many people.

The 76-year-old leader, ruling the South Asian nation since 2009, secured a fifth overall term in the one-sided election in which she secured a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term on Sunday.

Hasina's Awami League won 223 seats in the 300-member Parliament in the general elections that were held on Sunday.

With this win, Hasina is poised to become the longest-serving prime minister in Bangladesh since independence.

