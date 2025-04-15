New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, is leading the Indian delegation to the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting (AMM), which will be held on April 17 in Brasilia, Brazil.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare statement, the theme of the 15th BRICS AMM is "Promoting Inclusive and Sustainable Agriculture through Cooperation, Innovation, and Equitable Trade among BRICS Countries."

Agriculture Ministers and senior officials from BRICS member countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran, are expected to attend the meeting.

During the visit, Chouhan will hold bilateral meetings with key Brazilian counterparts, including Carlos Henrique Baqueta Favaro, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, and Luiz Paulo Teixeira, Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming (MDA), as per the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

These meetings will focus on enhancing collaboration between India and Brazil in various areas of agriculture, agri-technology, rural development, and food security.

The minister will interact with leaders of major Brazilian agribusiness companies and representatives of the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries in Sao Paulo, exploring avenues for partnership and investment in the agriculture value chain.

As part of his visit, the Minister will also participate in a tree plantation drive at the Embassy of India in Brasilia, under the noble initiative "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", aimed at raising environmental consciousness and honouring motherhood.

In addition, the Minister will interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Sao Paulo, acknowledging their role as cultural ambassadors and contributors to bilateral ties.

This visit reaffirms India's commitment to deepening cooperation with BRICS nations and to advancing South-South cooperation in agricultural innovation, resilience, and sustainability. (ANI)

