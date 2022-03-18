Global nexus of Sikh defence personnel come together to celebrate International Holla Mahalla

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Defence Sikh Network, a global nexus of defence personnel from the Sikh community, has released a video that for the first time connects the members of the faith in the Armed Forces from around the world. The video aims to promote awareness and participation in the Sikh festival of Holla Mahalla celebrated on March 18.

Defence personnel from several countries including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia are taking part in the initiative.

Also Read | Pakistan’s ‘Missile’ Fails to Reach Target, Crashes in Sindh.

The three-day-long military festival normally falls in March and is celebrated across the world.

"As Sikhs within the armed forces, the festival of Holla Mohalla, resonates with us particularly," Sqn Ldr Singh Bains Royal New Zealand Air force said in a video message.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: American Citizen Killed in Chernihiv Due to ‘Heavy Artillery Attack’ From Russian Forces, Says US State Department.

The festival, initiated by Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, evokes within the community the spirit of courage, preparation and readiness.

During the festive, martial skills are honed and exhibited in fierce but well-natured competition.

Through this initiative, the Sikh diaspora, who serve in the armed forces of many countries, are looking at maintaining their articles of faith.

"We feel this should be one of the premier events within the Sikh calendar to ensure our martial traditions continue," said Maj Singh Virdee British Army.

In a video message, one of the Sikh defence personnel said, "On behalf of Sikhs within the armed forces across the United Kingdom, Canada, Unites States, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia may the values of the Sant-Sipahi saint soldiers continue to flourish." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)