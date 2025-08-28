Hyderabad [Pakistan], 28 Aug (ANI) A sudden and steep rise in flour prices has triggered widespread concern across Sindh, as a 10-kg bag is now being sold at PKR (Pakistani Rupeess) 950 and PKR 1,000, up by PKR 150-180 in just a few days, as highlighted by The Express Tribune.

The Official data shows more than 9,00,000 tons of wheat currently stockpiled across Sindh, including 2,00,000 -2,50,000 bags in Hyderabad alone.

During the 2023-24 season, the government had procured wheat at PKR 2,200 per 40-kg (per maund). This year, however, no official procurement was carried out, forcing farmers to sell directly to traders. Many of these traders are now accused of hoarding supplies and manipulating the market.

The General Secretary of the Ata Chakki Owners Social Welfare Association termed the situation "a direct challenge to the government's writ."

He revealed that within just 10 days, the price of a 100-kg wheat sack had climbed by PKR 2,300-2,400 in Sindh and Pakistan's Punjab. According to Chohan, wheat originally purchased from farmers at PKR 2,200 per maund is now being resold at PKR 3,200 per 40 kg, an increase he described as sheer exploitation of both growers and consumers.

The General Secretary also drew parallels with previous years when artificial shortages caused chaos on the streets. "We all remember when citizens, particularly women, had to run after flour trucks. Those desperate scenes led to stampedes and even deaths. Unfortunately, hoarders seem determined to push us back into that same crisis," he warned.

He urged the government to immediately launch large-scale raids to recover hoarded wheat and enforce strict penalties against profiteers. Failure to act, he cautioned, would plunge ordinary citizens into another round of food insecurity at a time when inflation is already eroding household incomes.

The Express Tribune highlighted, consumers in Sindh and Pakistan's Punjab are once again left bearing the brunt of unchecked price hikes, with fears mounting that if authorities fail to intervene, the flour crisis could deepen in the coming weeks. (ANI)

