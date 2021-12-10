Singapore, Dec 10 (PTI) Describing General Bipin Rawat as a "good" and "highly respected" man by all, Singapore, the city-state's Chief of Defence Force on Friday expressed condolences at the tragic demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff who died in a helicopter crash.

Gen. Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a military helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

"I am deeply saddened at the tragic passing of Gen Bipin Rawat, his spouse and several others in the chopper crash," wrote Chief of Defence Force, Lt Gen Melvyn Ong.

Lt Gen Melvyn Ong visited the High Commission of India in Singapore on Friday to pay respects and sign the Condolence Book for General Rawat, his wife and others who died in the crash.

"Bipin was a good man, a fine leader and highly respected by all, including Singapore. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the Indian armed forces in this difficult period," Ong wrote

"Rest in peace," Ong signed off.

Many defence personnel from other countries also came and signed the Condolence Book, the High Commission said.

General Rawat, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat who served as the President of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), were on their way to Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday when their helicopter crashed a few minutes before it was supposed to land.

