New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, with his wife Loo Tze Lui, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Rajghat in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X, said, "PM Lawrence Wong of Singapore paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at Raj Ghat. Bapu's universal ideals of truth and non-violence continue to inspire us."

The Singaporean Prime Minister arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and is on a three-day official visit to the country, during which he will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, Lawrence Wong held a significant discussion with Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, focusing on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Finance stated that the discussion centred on enhancing cooperation in critical areas, including trade and investment, fintech, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, and connectivity.

Both sides also expressed a firm commitment to deepen collaboration, marking a pivotal moment as India and Singapore celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

The meeting was also attended by Singapore's acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance, Jeffrey Siow, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, Gan Siow Huang.

The Singapore Prime Minister stated that discussions took place on the outcomes of the recently concluded third round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held last month.

"Glad to reconnect with India Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. We discussed the outcomes of the recently held 3rd India-SG Ministerial Roundtable, and our interest to collaborate on cross-border data flows and capital markets," Wong stated in the post on X.

This is PM Wong's first visit to India in his capacity as Singapore's Prime Minister. He will be accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation, including Cabinet Ministers and senior officials.

PM Modi and his Singaporean counterpart are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions on September 4. Prime Minister Wong will also call on President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI)

