New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife on Thursday laid a wreath at Rajghat.

Shanmugaratnam's state visit commemorated the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between India and Singapore.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X, "President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat this morning. Bapu's ideals and teachings continue to inspire us all."

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in a statement said, "President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to H.E. Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong said that the visit kicked off with a resplendent welcome ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's State Visit commemorating the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations kicks off with a resplendent welcome ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. HC Wong"

He added that Singaporeans from all over India came to welcome the President.

The MEA said that the President was accorded a grand welcome in his maiden visit.

The MEA said in a post on X, "Welcoming a close partner! President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore receives a ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour on his maiden State Visit to India. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi warmly greeted President Tharman at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan."

BJP national president and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will meet the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on Thursday under 'Know BJP' initiative.

Earlier on Wednesday, he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar said the two discussed about their cooperation in semiconductors, industrial parks, skilling, digitalisation and trade development.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore today. Discussed our cooperation in semiconductors, industrial parks, skilling, digitalisation and trade development. As we celebrate 60 years of bilateral relations, confident that his State visit will add new momentum to our comprehensive strategic partnership." (ANI)

