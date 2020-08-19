Peshawar, Aug 19 (AP) At least six Afghan refugees, including five brothers, were killed in a clash between two Afghan groups over a dispute on payment of electricity bill at a refugee camp in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to police, two Afghan groups fired at each other after a dispute over payment of electricity bill in Haripur district.

Also Read | Democratic National Convention 2020: Know How to Watch Live Streaming, Schedule And Highlights as Democrats Pick Joe Biden Against Donald Trump in US Presidential Elections.

In the firing, six Afghan refugees were killed and four others were injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)