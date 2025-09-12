Balochistan [Pakistan], September 12 (ANI): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Quetta has once again prolonged the physical remand of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Dr Mahrang Baloch and several other members of the organisation, extending their detention by another 15 days at the request of the police, according to her legal team, as stated by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, advocate Israr Baloch informed reporters that Dr Mahrang, along with fellow organisers Beebow Baloch, Sibghatullah Shahji, Gulzadi and Beeberg Baloch, appeared before Judge Muhammad Ali Mubeen of ATC-I, who approved the extension. This is the sixth consecutive time their remand has been extended since they were taken into custody.

At a previous hearing, held on a public holiday, the court had already granted police additional time. Defence lawyers argued the repeated orders were unlawful, describing them as tactics to subject the activists to continuous "mental and physical stress".

Initially held under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), which allows preventive detention for up to 30 days, Dr Mahrang's custody was later extended by the Balochistan Home Department before fresh cases were lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code. An ATC in Karachi also issued a non-bailable warrant against her in a sedition case, adding to the mounting legal pressure, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

Addressing reporters after Thursday's proceedings, Dr Mahrang dismissed the hearings as part of a "pre-written script", saying that verdicts were decided beforehand under pressure from state institutions. She insisted the charges were "fabricated" to stifle her democratic and peaceful political activities.

During the same appearance, Dr Mahrang condemned the disappearance of Mahjabeen Baloch, a disabled university student allegedly abducted from her hostel in Quetta in May. She urged that enforced disappearances had now reached the stage where even women and students were being targeted.

BYC lawyers condemned the ruling, stating that their clients were being detained without credible evidence, in clear violation of fundamental rights. They said they would approach higher courts for relief, while Dr Mahrang reiterated that the Baloch people would continue their struggle for constitutional and democratic rights, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

