Pomfret (US), Apr 14 (AP) A man found dead in his home with more than 100 snakes, including cobras and black mambas, died of a snake bite, officials in Maryland said.

A medical examiner's office told local news outlets Wednesday the victim died of “snake envenomation" and the death was accidental.

Also Read | Russia Claims Ukrainian Helicopters Carried Out Strikes On Its Territory.

The 49-year-old man was found dead at his home in Charles County in January.

Authorities said at the time that 124 snakes were inside, including venomous rattlesnakes, cobras and black mambas, according to WTOP, which reported it took hours to get them all out of the house. (AP)

Also Read | Imran Khan Has 'Comedic Talent', Can Do the Kapil Sharma Show, Says Ex-Wife Reham Khan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)