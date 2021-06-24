Beijing [China], June 24 (ANI): Six officials in the southern city of China's Chaozhou on Wednesday were charged for taking bribes to manipulate environmental monitoring data, as well as accepting kickbacks from individuals and companies.

Prosecutors in Chaozhou's Xiangqiao district have filed charges against officials, including Liang Runxiong, the Director of the city's environmental monitoring station, and his Deputy Director Chen Lue. Police arrested the two officials in October and November, respectively, reported Caixin.

Liang and Chen were involved in several cases of falsifying environmental monitoring data in exchange for money in the Guangdong province city.

According to prosecutors, Liang accepted 243,000 Yuan (USD 37,443) in total from 2015 to 2020, and Chen accepted 39,000 Yuan from 2013 to 2020, reported Caixin.

China is known for flouting norms related to the environment for its growth-obsessed development model that is changing the landscape of the country. (ANI)

