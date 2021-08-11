Seoul [South Korea], August 11 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics unveiled next-generation wearable processors that will be used in next models of Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Electronics announced on the 10th that it released 'Exynos W920' which is a processor for wearable devices based on the latest 5 nm process.

Exynos W920 is the first processor for wearable devices that is applied with latest EUV process. Compared to existing models, performance and power efficiency have significantly improved by adding the latest design technology.

Not only the processor, but also power management integrated circuits (PMIC), mobile DRAM (LPDDR4X) and eMMC (Embedded Multi-Media Controller) are built in ultra-small packages optimized for wearable devices by applying FO-PLP(Fan-Out Panel Level Package) and SIP-ePOP(System In Package-embedded Package On Package) technology.

Exynos W920 is equipped with Arm's low-power 'Cortex A55' CPU core and 'Mali-G68' GPU core. Samsung Electronics explained that CPU performance has improved by about 20% and GPU performance has improved by more than 10 times compared to previous products. When installed in smart watch, it also support 3D Watch Face and smooth screen scrolling.

Also, 'Coretex-M55' for low-power displays is additionally installed. It minimizes the power consumption required for processors to run displays in AOD (Always On Display) mode, where simple contents such as clocks, alarms, and missed calls can be checked without turning on the screen.

In addition, Exynos W920 supports LTE wireless communication for fast communication outside and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS L1) for accurate location information, enabling various services in smart watch.

Exynos W920 will support a new integrated platform jointly developed by Samsung and Google and will be used in the next Galaxy Watch model. (ANI/Global Economic)

