Seoul [South Korea], January 25 (ANI/Global Economic): A research team led by Dr Kwon Oh-seok at the Infectious Disease Research Center of Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology announced on the 24th that it has developed a portable 'electronic nose' that can assess meat freshness.

This newly developed electron nose can measure cadaverine and putrescine, organic compounds with an unpleasant odor produced by putrefaction of meat, from a very small amount.

The research team synthesized two new compounds that react to cadaverine and putrescine, and applied them to nano biosensors to develop the electronic nose.

Dr Kwon said: "The electronic nose can measure meat freshness, and it also can provide basic data to analyze the correlation of various factors affecting putrefaction of meat, such as temperature and humidity. Therefore, it can be widely used in food-related industries, including keeping food safe in the summer." (ANI/Global Economic)

