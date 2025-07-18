New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): South Korean special envoys pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi duirng their visit to Raj Ghat. The delegation was led by former South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo Kyum and included South Korean Representative Lee Kai Ho and Democratic Party of Korea's Supreme Council Member Song Sun-ho, among others.

The visit came following a recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Canada last month on the sidelines of the G7 summit, where both leaders expressed commitment to working together in trade, investment, green energy, and emerging technology sectors.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi received the delegation of special envoys and highlighted the completion of 10 years of India-South Korea partnership.

He underlined that the close collaboration between the two countries plays a key role in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Delighted to receive the delegation of Special Envoys from the Republic of Korea led by Mr. Kim Boo Kyum. Recalled my positive meeting with President @Jaemyung_Lee last month," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Mininister also highlighted the various areas of collaboration between India and South Korea, such as innovation, defence, shipbuilding and skilled mobility.

"India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership, which completes 10 years, continues to grow from innovation and defence to shipbuilding and skilled mobility. Close collaboration between the democracies contributes to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," the post added.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also met the delegation and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in key areas, including economy, technology, defence, maritime security, and people-to-people exchanges.

"Delighted to meet RoK President Lee Jae Myung's delegation of Special Envoys to India led by former PM Kim Boo-kyum this morning in Delhi. Discussed economic, technology, defence and maritime cooperation. As well as expanding people-to-people exchanges," the EAM stated in a post on X.

The meeting comes amid renewed efforts from both sides to boost cooperation across sectors such as green hydrogen, shipbuilding, investment, semiconductors, and regional security, especially in the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

