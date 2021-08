Washington [US], August 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft was delayed by one day over poor weather conditions, NASA said on Saturday.

"Due to weather, today's @SpaceX cargo mission is postponed," the space agency wrote on Twitter.

The next opportunity to launch the CRS-23 mission is on Sunday, at 07:14 GMT. It will deliver the necessary supplies for the research activity and a new crew to the International Space Station. The docking is expected on Monday, according to NASA.

Initially, the launch was planned for 07:37 GMT on Saturday, from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (ANI/Sputnik)

