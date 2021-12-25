Madrid, Dec 25 (AP) Spain's King Felipe VI has warned citizens to remain cautious as the coronavirus can still inflict widespread damage. His annual Christmas Eve speech came amid a record number of infections in the country Friday.

Spanish health authorities have reported three days in a row of record-breaking caseloads and have reinstituted mandatory mask-wearing in open spaces with few exceptions.

Also Read | Earthquake in Papua New Guinea: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Hits Tari, No Casualty Reported.

“We all have to do everything possible not to take steps backwards in this health crisis that has caused so much suffering,” Felipe said. (AP)

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude of 4.2 Hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)