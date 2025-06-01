Cairo [Egypt], June 1 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has congratulated Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais on her election as Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) for the term 2026-2029.

This historic achievement marks her as the first woman from the region to assume this position since UNWTO's founding in 1975, representing another milestone that reinforces the UAE's leadership position on the global tourism map.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi praised this major accomplishment, which embodies the exceptional successes achieved by Emirati women both regionally and internationally. He attributed these successes to the unlimited support and insightful vision of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who gives great attention to empowering women and creating a supportive environment for them to play a central role in the UAE's comprehensive development across all sectors.

He added that this achievement is also a reflection of the tireless efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), in supporting and empowering Emirati women across all fields of work and leadership, enabling them to reach the highest regional and international positions.

Al Yamahi emphasised that the election of Shaikha Al Nowais to this high-level international position highlights the UAE's prestigious position in the field of global tourism and its international leadership in the sector. It adds to the nation's honourable track record in various global forums.

He stated that this achievement is a source of pride not only for the UAE but for all Arabs. It strengthens the presence of Arab women in global decision-making positions and proves the capability of Emirati professionals to lead international organisations with competence and distinction. (ANI/WAM)

