Peshawar, Aug 17 (AP) A militant faction in Pakistan that split years ago from the Pakistani Taliban has returned and rejoined the insurgents, a Taliban spokesman said Monday.

In a statement, spokesman Mohammad Khurasani, says top leaders and fighters from the splinter faction — which later evolved into two separate militant groups — were welcomed at a recent ceremony after they decided to “merge back” with the Taliban.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: Over 50% Doctors in Russia Don’t Trust Sputnik V, Finds Survey.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, are separate from the Afghan Taliban.

One of the militant groups, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, was formed in 2014 by Umar Khalid Khurasani when it split from the TTP. The other group, Hizbul Ahrar, was first established in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province.

Also Read | New Coronavirus Strain D614G, 10 Times More Infectious Than COVID-19, Found in Malaysia.

The merger of the two militant groups, which have been blamed for several deadly attacks in Pakistan, was seen as a boost for the Pakistani Taliban.

The development comes after a recently released U.N. report suggested that more than 6,000 Pakistani insurgents were hiding in neighbouring Afghanistan — most of them belonging to militant groups behind attacks on Pakistani military and civilian targets.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for one of the most horrific attacks in the country — the 2014 attack on a military school in the city of Peshawar when 140 people were killed, mostly students at the school — some as young as 5. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)