Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 8 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Committee on Parliamentary Business will hold a special meeting on Monday at 10 am to decide the date on which the no-confidence motion will be taken up for debate.

This meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena at the Parliament Complex, Colombo Page reported.

Speaker Abeywardena said that a number of issues including the current crisis in the country and the incident that took place on the May 6 during the protest near the Parliament will also be discussed.

As per the reports, the incident where a group of opposition MPs (Members of Parliament) including MP Harin Fernando allegedly attacked the Serjeant-At-Arms and tried to grab the Mace will also be discussed in the meeting.

Sri Lanka's main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) on May 03 handed over two no-confidence motions against the President and the government led by the Prime Minister to the Speaker, reported Colombo Page.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is likely to resign this week so that the new cabinet can take over.

This report came after President Gotbaya Rajapaksa in a special meeting on Friday requested Prime Minister to step down from his power as a solution to the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Once the Prime Minister resigns the President is expected to invite all the political parties in Parliament to form an all-party Cabinet, reported Colombo Gazette.

The crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Friday declared a state of emergency after the crippling strike and protest over the external debt for the second time in five weeks.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well.

The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (ANI)

