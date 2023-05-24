Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera calls on Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera on Wednesday called Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and held discussions on augmenting strong historical defence relationship and enhancing defence cooperation by identifying new avenues and regional maritime situations.

Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera is on a five-day official visit to India from May 23 to 27, Indian Navy said in a press release.

During the visit, VAdm Perera will be presiding over the Passing Out Parade of the Spring Term 23 at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

VAdm Priyantha Perera called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar at New Delhi and held discussions on collaborative mechanisms towards ensuring peace and security in the region. He was received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns.

Earlier in the day he paid homage to the bravehearts at the National War Memorial, according to an official release.

India and Sri Lanka share a close and historically significant relationship, and both countries have engaged closely towards reinforcing the existing relations.

India and Sri Lanka have enhanced their interactions in the maritime domain substantially in accordance with India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and the maritime outlook of 'Security and Growth for All in Region'.

Indian Navy cooperates with the Sri Lanka Navy through various initiatives, which include operational interactions such as the bilateral naval exercise SLINEX, hydrography, training, and other maritime avenues. In addition, warships from both Navies regularly make port calls at each other's ports.

The extant visit by the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy is symbolic of increasing naval cooperation between the two navies and renewed the sense of commitment of two friendly maritime neighbours to enhance the security and tackle the maritime challenges in the IOR, the official release of the Indian Navy said. (ANI)

