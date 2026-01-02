New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 2 (ANI): The President of Sri Lanka and the Prime Ministers of Nepal and Singapore have expressed their deep condolences over the passing of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, remembering her as a distinguished stateswoman and a key figure in Bangladesh's democratic journey.

In a letter to the Chief Adviser of the interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka conveyed his condolences, describing Khaleda Zia as the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh who served the nation with distinction over three terms.

In his letter, the Sri Lankan President said the late leader was an outstanding stateswoman who guided Bangladesh through major political and socio-economic challenges and remained a steadfast friend of Sri Lanka, contributing to the strengthening of bilateral ties.

"A steadfast friend of Sri Lanka, her leadership played a significant role in further strengthening the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between our two nations," the letter read.

"At this time of profound national bereavement, I extend, on behalf of the Government and the people of Sri Lanka and in my own capacity, our sincere sympathies to the bereaved family of the late Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia and to the people of Bangladesh," it added.

Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki also expressed sorrow over Khaleda Zia's death, calling it an irreparable loss not only for Bangladesh but for the entire region.

In her letter, the Nepalese Prime Minister noted that Khaleda Zia served Bangladesh with dignity and distinction and played a significant role in strengthening Nepal-Bangladesh relations during her tenure. Karki said that Nepal would remember Begum Zia with gratitude.

Meanwhile, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, in a condolence message sent on Friday, said Khaleda Zia played an important role in Bangladesh's journey towards parliamentary democracy and a market economy and highlighted her role as Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister and her advocacy for women's education and development, adding that she was instrumental in strengthening bilateral relations between Singapore and Bangladesh.

"My heartfelt sympathies are with Prime Minister Zia's family and the people of Bangladesh during this period of grief," Wong said.

Begum Khaleda Zia, a former Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, remains one of the most prominent political figures in Bangladesh's history, with international leaders recalling her legacy of leadership, public service and regional cooperation.

Begum Khaleda Zia passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. She was admitted there on November 23 with a lung infection.

The former Prime Minister has been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time, and earlier this month, she was sent to London for advanced medical treatment for her ailments.

Behum Zia was laid to rest on Wednesday beside her husband, former Bangladeshi President Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka. (ANI)

