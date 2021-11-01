Colombo, Nov 1 (PTI) Public transport services in Sri Lanka resumed services on Monday, after a six-month long inter-province ban imposed due to the raging third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, but health officials urged the public to remain vigilant against possible virus surge.

With the ban being lifted, transport officials are ensuring that public transport services operate under stringent guidelines, adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

“We have put into operation around 5,000 buses which will operate from today” Sri Lanka Central Transport Board (SLCTB) Chairman Kingsley Ranawaka told reporters.

Sri Lanka's Public Transport Minister Dilum Amunugama said that all buses will be permitted to operate according to their seating capacity.

“Any bus driver who violates this condition will be arrested,” Amunugama said.

“They may only transport passengers according to seating capacity. If this is disregarded, there is a high chance the health sector will again impose restrictions on transportation services,” the minister cautioned.

Sri Lanka Railways has also resumed services, with 152 daily trips being operational from Monday.

The relaxation of these travel restrictions come amid health officials issuing a word of caution to citizens.

“Please use it only for essential work as the danger of the pandemic is very much alive,” Public Health Inspectors Union Chairman Upul Rohana told reporters.

“If we do not follow the health guidelines strictly, we will again face a disastrous situation in the near future. Already there are some signs of an increase in patients in several areas,” Rohana added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, authorities have begun administering Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to frontline health-care workers, police personnel, airport and port workers as well as people employed in the tourism sector, the Director General of Health Services Dr Asela Gunawardena said.

The booster jabs will be later given to those above 60 years of age, followed by citizens with medical comorbidities between the ages of 30 and 60, after which it will be rolled out to everyone above the age of 20.

On October 1, Sri Lanka lifted the six-week lockdown and since then, theatres and restaurants have also reopened.

Till Sunday, the island nation reported 542 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the island nation to 5,41,073.

