New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): A delegation of Sri Lankan election officers visited India to observe the operation of election machinery on the ground level.

The Election Commission of India entrusted this responsibility to the District of New Delhi.

A short programme was also held at the AC-38 Voter Centre in the Delhi Cantonment area, a statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

The visiting delegation from Sri Lanka was amazed to learn about the effective utilization of information technology in election offices and expressed interest in incorporating it into the Sri Lankan election machineries, the statement said.

During the event, the visiting delegation was given information on the various forms, including EROnet, GarudaApp, Voters Helpline app, PwD app, NVSP portal, Roll of BLOs, and the 1950 helpline. (ANI)

