New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared that a Regional Passport Office (RPO) Conference for the Southern Region was held on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary (CPV & OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan.

She was joined by Joint Secretary (PSP) and Chief Passport Officer BS Mubarak, along with other officers from the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Division.

In a post on X on Thursday, Jaiswal wrote, "Secretary (CPV & OIA) Ms. Sripriya Ranganathan @ranganathan_sr chaired a Regional RPOs Conference for the Southern Region. She was joined by Joint Secretary (PSP) and Chief Passport Officer Shri B.S. Mubarak, and other officers from PSP Division."

During the conference, the officials reviewed the work of Passport Offices, Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs), and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (PoPSKs) in the Southern Region.

"She carried out a comprehensive review of the functioning of Passport Offices, PSKs, and PoPSKs of the Southern Region and complimented the officers and their teams for their commendable performance. She also suggested measures to further enhance passport service standards for Indian nationals," the post read.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with the Medal of the Knesset, becoming the first recipient of the honour.

Jaiswal said that PM Modi dedicated the medal to the "enduring friendship and shared democratic traditions between the two countries."

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "Partnership going from strength to strength ! In a special gesture, PM @narendramodi was bestowed with the Medal of Knesset by the Speaker @AmirOhana. PM @narendramodi is the first recipient of this honour."

"PM dedicated the medal to the enduring friendship and shared democratic traditions between the two countries," the post read.

The Israeli Parliament on Wednesday conferred the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the highest honour of the Knesset.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India on Friday after a historic two-day state visit to Israel, the first in nine years, during which both countries elevated their bilateral relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

