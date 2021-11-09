Glasgow, Nov 9 (AP) U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought her climate-celebrity star power to the U.N. climate talks, saying she hopes to see the United States re-establish itself as a world leader in the fight against global warming.

Asked if she had a message to young activists who have pressed governments to cut climate-damaging fossil fuel pollution, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters inside the conference site: “Well, I would say, Stay in the streets. Keep pushing.'”

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat elected to Congress in 2018 on a platform of greatly ramping up U.S. efforts to cut emissions and otherwise deal with Earth's warming, was accompanying a delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Members had their first morning at the Glasgow, Scotland talks on Tuesday.

“One of the things we want to achieve is ensuring that the United States really re-establishes itself as a leader, and drives down our emissions,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters.

"And to encourage our partners to do the same."

