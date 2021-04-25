Jakarta [Indonesia], April 25 (ANI): The Indonesian submarine that went missing off Bali with 53 crew members on board has sunk, Navy officials said on Saturday.

Indonesian Navy authorities said that the recovered debris indicated the submarine with 53 crew members sank. The submarine's oxygen reserve was estimated to run out early Saturday, reported DW News Agency.

"With authentic evidence believed to be from the KRI Nanggala, we have raised the status from 'sub missing' to 'sub sunk,'" said Navy chief Yudo Margono, citing retrieved debris from the vessel.

As per the officials, recovery of debris indicated that some sort of pressure may have sunk the vessel.

"The objects found include a bottle of lubricant to grease the periscope and a device that protects a torpedo and could not have come from another vessel," said the official.

Scanners detected the submarine to be some 850 meters (2,789 feet) underwater, well beyond its survivable limits, reported DW News Agency.

"There is no hope of finding survivors among the 53 crew members aboard," said the official.

The vessel went missing on Wednesday while conducting a torpedo drill. The cause of the disappearance is still uncertain.

In an earlier statement, the Navy said that a possible scenario was an electrical blackout that caused sailors to lose control of the vessel, reported DW News Agency.

On Thursday, the submarine was announced to be as deep as 700 meters (2,300 feet) underwater, raising concerns that it could have broken apart.

Critics have slammed the government for sending out the 44-year-old submarine on drills. The Navy said the German-made vessel was "ready for battle", reported DW News Agency.

Earlier, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo had ordered all-out efforts to locate the vessel and asked Indonesians to pray for the crew's safe return.

Australia, India, Malaysia, Singapore and the United States sent specialized ships and aircraft to aid the search.

Indian Navy had dispatched its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel to assist Indonesian Navy in search and rescue efforts for the Indonesian Submarine which was reported missing on Wednesday. (ANI)

