Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], June 1 (ANI): An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) MP Supriya Sule, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as part of their diplomatic outreach visit.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney shared updates from the visit, including key meetings with Ethiopian political leadership and African Union officials. He highlighted a crucial meeting with Adem Farah, Vice President of Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party.

"On terrorism, he said, we have zero tolerance, and he's keeping track of the things, and he was very critical of this Pahalgam attack," Sahney said.

The delegation also held an important engagement with the African Union, particularly with the Chairperson of its Committee on Terrorism.

"Then we had a very significant meeting with the African Union, the chairperson of the Committee on Terrorism. It's heartening to note that the African Union has passed a special bill on their committee, and they have an act to counter terrorism. There we had a threadbare discussion on cross-border terrorism, zero tolerance on terrorism using illicit funding channels, the technology which they are using," he added.

Earlier, the Supriya Sule-led delegation met with Tagesse Chaffo, Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives of Ethiopia, and members of the House. They also delivered remarks on Operation Sindoor and India's united stance against terrorism.

While speaking at an interaction with Tagesse Chaffo, Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives of Ethiopia, Supriya Sule said, "The reason for this entire trip is about this attack that was made on India's soul in Pahalgam, where we lost 26 people- innocent tourists who were on vacation. The Prime Minister spearheaded a project called Operation Sindoor. A part of that project is an outreach program. We have seven groups from all parties. It is a multi-party delegation, and we are here as Indians. We have kept all our ideologies aside because when it comes to terror, I think we are all on the same page, and our Prime Minister felt that the world needs to know the truth of what happened in Pahalgam and what India's stand is. We are looking to reach out to all our friends around the globe to tell them the facts and how we can all work together to stop and eradicate terrorism from this universe..."

The Supriya Sule-led delegation is in Ethiopia. The delegation includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V Muraleedharan (BJP), and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

Seven all-party delegations are taking part in various outreach programmes in the countries they are assigned to. The delegations aim to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its fight against cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)