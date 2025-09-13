New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Former Indian Ambassador to Nepal Jayant Prasad has pointed out that Sushila Karki's appointment as interim Prime Minister has come at a crucial time for the country, describing her as an "independent" and "fair-minded leader" who can provide stability and ensure elections are held, unlike the prolonged political deadlock seen in Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "Nepal was desperately in search of a stabilising influence, and I think this is a good development because Sushila Karki is known to be an independent and a fair-minded person, and she'll be able to conduct elections, not like Bangladesh, where no elections have taken place for more than a year, despite having a caretaker government. I'm pretty sure that Sushila Karki will be able to manage the next elections."

Also Read | Chandra Nagamallaiah Murder Case: Trump Administration Plans To Deport Alleged Murderer Yordanis Cobos-Martinez After Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded in Dallas.

Recalling an earlier precedent, Prasad noted that Nepal had gone through a similar phase in 2013 when the then Chief Justice assumed charge of the government after an all-party consensus and successfully conducted elections.

"In 2013, as well, the Chief Justice at that time took the reins of government into his hands following an all-party consensus around it and got the elections conducted," he said.

Also Read | 'Hopeful This Will Foster Peace and Stability': India Welcomes New Interim Government in Nepal Led by Sushila Karki.

With Nepal heading for fresh polls on March 5, 2026, after the dissolution of Parliament, Prasad said Karki's takeover would restore confidence in the political process.

"So it's a very dire situation, and Sushila Karki taking over at this time is going to definitely stabilise the situation," he added.

Karki, Nepal's first woman Chief Justice, was sworn in on Friday to head a six-month interim government following violent anti-corruption protests that led to the fall of the previous administration.

Announcing the decision, the President's Office said the dissolution of the Parliament was approved in the first cabinet meeting convened by Karki at 11 pm, marking the start of a six-month transitional government tasked with steering the country to the polls.

"Honourable President Shri Ram Chandra Poudel, as per the recommendation of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Sushila Karki, has dissolved the current House of Representatives with effect from 11:00 PM on Friday, Bhadra 27, 2082 BS. The date for the election of the new House of Representatives has been fixed as Thursday, Falgun 21, 2082 BS (i.e. 5 March 2026)", the statment from the President's office read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)