Kabul [Afghanistan], July 20 (ANI): The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, a humanitarian organisation, said on Wednesday that part of its operations had been discontinued in response to a Taliban directive to cease Swedish participation nationwide, reported Khaama Press.

The Taliban regime proclaimed this week that all Swedish engagement in Afghanistan must end due to the burning of a Quran in Stockholm last month. However, it remained unclear to which institutions the order would be applicable.

After reaching out to the Taliban leadership to discuss issues, the relief body said, “Some activities of the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA) have been paused.”

“Last year, SCA received 2.5 million patient visits in our clinics in Wardak and Nuristan. 133,000 children received education in our schools, and more than 20,000 people with disabilities were supported. SCA employs over 8,000 Afghans across 18 provinces,” Khaama Press reported citing SCA's statement.

Following the burning of a Quran outside the Stockholm Central Mosque by a Swedish citizen of Iraqi descent, the Taliban decided to outlaw the Swedish Committee from the nation, reported Khaama Press.

Afghanistan's humanitarian sector has already been severely hindered ever since the Taliban authorities placed limits on female aid workers in December of last year. (ANI)

