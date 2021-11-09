Damascus [Syria], November 9 (ANI): Syria's air defenses have responded to an Israeli attack targeting areas on the Syrian coast and the central province of Homs, state news agency SANA reported.

Citing a military source, SANA reported that at nearly 19:16 pm on Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike from the direction of northern Beirut, targeting a number of posts in the central and coastal areas.

The source added that the army air defenses repelled the missiles and shot down most of them, clarifying that the attack injured two soldiers and caused some material damages, SANA reported. (ANI)

