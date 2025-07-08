Taipei [Taiwan], July 8 (ANI): Taiwan plans to ask its diplomatic partners and friendly nations to bring up China's unilateral launch of the W121 flight path at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly this September, amid rising tensions, Focus Taiwan reported.

According to Focus Taiwan, China announced on Sunday the opening of the northwest-to-southeast W121 route, linking Dongshan in Zhejiang Province to the M503 flight path in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) immediately criticized the move as provocative, warning it undermines aviation safety and regional stability.

Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration echoed MAC's concerns, describing the decision as "regrettable" and vowing to monitor the situation to ensure flight safety. The agency stressed that China's failure to coordinate with Taiwan on such a significant adjustment violates ICAO standards, which mandate prior consultation with affected parties.

As per Taipei Times, this is not the first time China has acted unilaterally, citing previous route launches like W122 and W123, which were introduced alongside the eastward shift of the M503 in early 2024. Countries including the United States, Canada, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands had previously expressed concern over similar actions by Beijing.

Focus Taiwan noted that Taiwan will again leverage the upcoming 42nd ICAO Assembly in Montreal to challenge Beijing's actions and press for greater inclusion in international aviation forums.

Despite protests, W122 and W123 remain active, underscoring that diplomatic pressure alone may not be enough to compel Beijing to comply with ICAO norms.

Taiwan, which last attended an ICAO assembly in 2013, remains excluded due to pressure from Beijing. The government reiterated its call to be included in ICAO to help safeguard global aviation safety.

Taiwanese authorities emphasized that exclusion from ICAO not only marginalizes Taiwan but also undermines global aviation safety by leaving a critical player out of essential coordination.

As China continues to bypass established norms, Taipei warned that unchecked unilateral actions could escalate regional instability. Taiwan reaffirmed its commitment to working with international partners to uphold safety, transparency, and rule-based order in the skies. (ANI)

