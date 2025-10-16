Taipei [Taiwan], October 16 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 23 Chinese military aircraft, eight Chinese naval vessels and two official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Thursday (local time).

As per the MND, of the 23 sorties, 21 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "23 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 21 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

On Wednesday, Taiwan detected 16 Chinese aircraft, 13 naval vessels and two official ships operating around the region. Of the 16, 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "16 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Meanwhile, China's swift growth and diversification of its nuclear capabilities have led to concerns that Beijing might engage in "nuclear blackmail" or even nuclear conflict with Western countries if they intervene in a Taiwan dispute, reminiscent of the warnings from the Kremlin during its incursion into Ukraine, as reported by Central News Agency (CNA).

During the military parade on September 3 in Tiananmen Square, China showcased three missiles capable of carrying nuclear payloads: the JL-1 air-launched ballistic missile, the JL-3 submarine-launched intercontinental missile, and the DF-61 surface-to-surface intercontinental missile.

This threatening exhibition of what analysts characterise as a potential Chinese "nuclear triad"--the capacity to launch nuclear weapons via air, land, and sea- has heightened alarms among democratic nations. Previously, China did not possess the capability to conduct airborne nuclear strikes, according to CNA's report. (ANI)

