World News | Taiwan Sees Hike in Chinese Military Activity

Taipei [Taiwan], April 8 (ANI): Taiwan recorded a hike in Chinese military activity around its territory with over 10 aircraft, five vessels and one ship operating around its territory on Tuesday, as reported by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND).

In a post on X MND observed that 15 out of the 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered into Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern air defence identification zones.

MND wrote on X, "16 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

On Monday, Taiwan recorded four sorties of PLA aircraft and eight Chinese vessels operating around its territory according to the MND.

Sharing the details, it wrote on X, "4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

In light of the heightened Chinese military activity around Taiwan, the G7 Foreign Ministers, along with the High Representative of the European Union, expressed concern over China's recent "provocative actions," especially the large-scale military drills conducted around Taiwan.

In a joint statement, G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US and High Representative of the EU highlighted the growing frequency of "destabilising activities," warning that they raise tensions across the Taiwan Strait and pose risks to global security and prosperity.

The US Department of State in a statement released on Sunday said, "We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, express deep concern about China's provocative actions, particularly the recent large-scale military drills around Taiwan."

"These increasingly frequent and destabilising activities are raising cross-Strait tensions and put at risk global security and prosperity," the statement added.

The G7 further reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, opposing any unilateral efforts to threaten peace.

Last week, the US and the EU had restated their disapproval of any unilateral alterations to the "status quo" in the Taiwan Strait following China's military's recent series of joint drills around Taiwan, according to a report by Taipei Times. (ANI)

