Islamabad [Pakistan], November 10 (ANI): Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan for an official visit as head of a high-level delegation to hold talks with the Pakistani leadership.

Senior Pakistan officials welcomed Muttaqi on his arrival, Xinhua news agency reported citing state television of Pakistan.

The Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said that Muttaqi's visit is taking place as a follow-up to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's visit to Kabul in October.

The Pakistan foreign ministry said the exchanges will focus on bilateral ties with a particular focus inter alia on enhanced trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts and regional connectivity.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pakistani media reported that Pakistan has sent a special invitation to Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to attend the Troika Plus meeting.

"Special Representatives for Afghanistan from the United States, China, Russia and Pakistan will be meeting on Thursday and we hope that Muttaqi will also be able to attend," The News International quoted an official.

The meeting is scheduled in Islamabad for November 11. (ANI)

