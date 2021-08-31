Kabul, Aug 31 (AP) Taliban leaders have symbolically walked across the runway at Kabul's international airport after the US withdrawal, marking their victory.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a livestream posted by a militant as he walked through the facility: "The world should have learned their lesson and this is the enjoyable moment of victory.”

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 217 Million, Deaths Surge to Over 4.50 Million and Vaccinations Soar to Over 5.23 Billion.

Taliban officials filmed the empty airfield on their mobile phones, surrounded by special forces members of the insurgents. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)